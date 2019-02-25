Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will play vs. Rockets
Bembry (quad) is no longer listed on the Hawks' injury report ahead of Monday's game against Houston.
Bembry came into the day carrying a probable designation, but after shootaround he's been given the green light to play. With Taurean Prince (personal) out of action, and Kevin Huerter limited by an ankle injury, Bembry could see a slight bump in minutes Monday.
