Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will remain out Monday

Bembry (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Bembry has been sidelined nearly a month now, but he recently logged a stint with the team's G-League affiliate and appears to be nearing the end of the recovery process. That said, he'll once again remain sidelined Monday, which makes Wednesday's tilt with the Raptors his next opportunity to take the court.