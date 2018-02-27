Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will remain out Wednesday
Bembry (abdomen) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Bembry was reportedly unable to take part in practice Tuesday, so the writing was already on the wall for his eventual absence. This will mark a second straight game on the sidelines for Bembry, who continues to work back from an abdominal strain. Bembry's absence could prompt the Hawks to recall Andrew White from the G-League once again after he played 19 minutes in Monday's game against the Lakers.
