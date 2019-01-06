Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will start Sunday

Bembry will draw the start Sunday against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bembry's move to the starting five will bump Daniel Hamilton to the bench. Bembry's averaging 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over 23.4 minutes per game, and could see a larger role in the starting five.

