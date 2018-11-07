Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will start Wednesday

Bembry will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bembry will start against the Knicks with usual starter Taurean Prince (ankle) set to come off the bench. Bembry will likely only start until Prince is back up to full speed, which may not last beyond Wednesday's game.

