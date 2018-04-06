Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Friday

Bembry (abdominal) is out for Friday's contest against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Though Bembry was not on the injury report initially, coach Mike Budenholzer noted pregame that he will not see the floor. His next chance to play arrives Sunday against Boston.

