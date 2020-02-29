Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Saturday

Bembry (abdomen) won't play in Saturday's game against Portland, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry's absence will extend to an 18th consecutive contest as he continues to nurse an abdominal injury. He doesn't have a specific timeline for return and can continue to be assessed on a game-to-game basis.

