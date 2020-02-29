Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Saturday
Bembry (abdomen) won't play in Saturday's game against Portland, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry's absence will extend to an 18th consecutive contest as he continues to nurse an abdominal injury. He doesn't have a specific timeline for return and can continue to be assessed on a game-to-game basis.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...