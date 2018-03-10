Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Sunday

Bembry (abdomen) will not play during Sunday's contest against the Bulls, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry will miss a seventh straight contest while continuing to nurse a strained abdomen. There's no timetable for a return, so he should be considered day-to-day.

