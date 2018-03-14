Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Thursday
Bembry (abdomen) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Hornets, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bembry has not played since Feb. 23 while being sidelined with an abdomen strain. The Hawks have not provided a timetable for his return, so we'll have to presume he remains day-to-day.
