Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Thursday

Bembry (abdomen) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Hornets, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bembry has not played since Feb. 23 while being sidelined with an abdomen strain. The Hawks have not provided a timetable for his return, so we'll have to presume he remains day-to-day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories