Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Wednesday

Bembry (triceps) won't play during Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Though ahead of schedule in his recovery, the Hawks will continue to hold Bembry out of preseason action. That said, he's still expected to be fully healthy for the start of the regular season.

