Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Yet to be cleared from groin injury

Bembry (groin) is making progress in his recovery, but will not be ready to return ahead of Wednesday's game against Hornets, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports. "He's making progress," coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I don't think (it's) enough to make any kind of status change, but he's making progress."

Back on Jan. 23, Bembry was given a one-to-three week timetable for his return and while it's officially been a week, he's not quite yet ready to rejoin the lineup. It sounds like Bembry's groin is progressing well, but at this point, it appears he'll miss at least a few more games. Look for another update on his status once he's back to participating in full-contact practices.