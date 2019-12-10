Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Active Tuesday
Hunter (illness) is active for Tuesday's contest against Miami.
As expected, Hunter will be available to play in Tuesday's matchup, as he was originally deemed probable due to an illness. The rookie is currently averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 22 appearances this season.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Deemed probable for Tuesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: To come off bench Sunday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Doubtful Sunday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Participates in individual work•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...