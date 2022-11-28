Hunter is questionable for Monday's matchup with the 76ers due to left foot soreness, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

Hunter must have picked up the injury in Sunday's game given the fact that he played 35 minutes in the contest. Considering Monday is the second leg of a back-to-back set, the Hawks could opt to play it safe with Hunter. In Hunter's only absence this season, AJ Griffin entered the starting lineup. logging 36 minutes and 17 points and would likely be in line for a similar workload if Hunter sits against Philadelphia.