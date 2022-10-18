Hunter and the Hawks agreed on a four-year, $95 million contract extension on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 24-year-old forward and Atlanta were able to agree upon a deal just before the contract extension deadline. Hunter has averaged 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game over the course of his first three seasons with the Hawks. With the Virginia product's contract situation officially taken care of, Hunter and the Hawks can now focus all their attention on Wednesday's regular season opener against the Rockets.