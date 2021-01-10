Hunter recorded 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Hornets.

There's no question Trae Young is the undisputed leader in the Hawks offense, but Hunter has been delivering impressive performances of late and has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last five contests. In fact, the second-year guard has scored at least 11 points in every game he's played this season and is averaging 16.4 points per contest.