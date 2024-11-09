site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Another absence coming
Hunter (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Bulls, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Hunter will miss his ninth straight contest Saturday due to right knee inflammation. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Boston.
