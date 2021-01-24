Hunter (knee) is available to play for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Hunter has only missed one game so far this season despite being bothered by right knee soreness. The 23-year-old is off the injury report for Sunday's game, so he should see his average of around 31.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable vs. Bucks•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Collects four steals in victory Friday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Playing without restrictions•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Unlikely to play Wednesday•