Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Available Friday
Hunter (ankle) will be available Friday against Boston, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter missed two games earlier in the month with an ankle issue. He returned to start and play 30 minutes Wednesday in Minnesota and will play again Friday in Boston despite being previously listed as questionable.
