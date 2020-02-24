Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Back in starting lineup
Hunter will return to the' starting lineup for Monday's tilt with the 76ers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hunter's back in the lineup after missing Saturday's win over Dallas due to a personal issue. Overall this year, the rookie's averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 threes in 31.6 minutes per game.
