Hunter will return to the' starting lineup for Monday's tilt with the 76ers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter's back in the lineup after missing Saturday's win over Dallas due to a personal issue. Overall this year, the rookie's averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 threes in 31.6 minutes per game.

