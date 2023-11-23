Hunter finished with 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 147-145 overtime victory over Brooklyn.

It's the first double-double of the season for Hunter, and it came along with his best scoring effort since he dropped 27 on the Knicks back on Oct. 27. The 25-year-old had scored in single digits in three straight games coming into Wednesday, however, and that inconsistency comes with the territory as a secondary option in an offense dominated by Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.