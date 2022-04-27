Hunter fouled out of Tuesday's 97-94 loss to the Heat after recording 35 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 43 minutes.

Hunter's 35 points represented both a regular-season and playoff career high, though arguably the most impactful performance of his career couldn't end in a Hawks victory, and Atlanta's season came to a close in a 4-1 series defeat to the Heat. His regular season had its ups and downs, but the third-year wing scored at least 14 points in each playoff game and combined for 59 points across Games 4 and 5. Hunter will hope to enter a crucial fourth season completely healthy in hopes of continuing his development.