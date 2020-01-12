Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Cleared for Sunday
Hunter (foot) will start at power forward Sunday against the Nets, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The rookie was listed as questionable heading into the day with the sore right foot, but the Hawks were likely satisfied enough with how Hunter looked at morning shootaround Sunday to give him the green light to play. Over his past five games, Hunter is averaging 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes.
