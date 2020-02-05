Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Cleared for Wednesday
Hunter (ankle) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter was probable coming in, and he'll be back in the starting lineup at his usual small forward spot. The rookie will be limited to around 30 minutes, but that won't have a major impact on his fantasy ceiling, as he's averaging 31.1 minutes per game on the season.
