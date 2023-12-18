Hunter (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Hunter returned from a three-game absence Saturday, scoring 18 points in 26 minutes. His questionable tag was likely just precautionary, but Hunter may be limited to fewer than 30 minutes for a couple of games to get his conditioning back.
