Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Cleared to play
Hunter (knee) is available Wednesday against the Bucks.
Hunter was previously probable, so his availability isn't a surprise. Since the beginning of November, he's averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.8 minutes.
