Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Cleared to return
Hunter suffered a left eye contusion and is available to return to Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Hunter has apparently avoided a serious injury. That said, it's possible he still shows up on the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest against the Jazz.
