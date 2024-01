Hunter (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter, who needed a non-surgical procedure to alleviate right knee pain, will make his first appearance since Dec. 20. Given the layoff, Hunter may come off the bench and will presumably be monitored closely. In 24 appearances this season, he's averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 30.3 minutes.