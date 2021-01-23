Hunter compiled 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 116-98 victory over Minnesota.

Hunter was back for the Hawks and slotted straight into the starting lineup. His minutes were down slightly. However, that was simply a result of the game descending into garbage time. Hunter is putting together a strong season despite the depth he is competing with. He should not be on any waiver wires and if that is the case in your league, make sure you do something about it.