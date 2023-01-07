Hunter accumulated 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and eight rebounds over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-114 loss to the Lakers.

Hunter tied for second on the Hawks with 16 points in Friday's loss, finishing with double-digit scoring for the third straight game. The fourth-year forward has hit that mark 28 times in his 31 contests this season, helping him average a career-best 15.3 points per game. Hunter's other stats -- 4.3 boards, 1.2 assists, 1.5 triples and 0.5 steals per contest -- aren't massive, but he's shooting a steady 45.0 percent from the field an 80.7 percent from the charity stripe, giving him low-end value in standard 12-team fantasy leagues.