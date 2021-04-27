Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said that Hunter (knee) could be ready to return to game action by the end of the week, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Based on Schlenk's comments, Hunter looks like he can be ruled out for a 19th straight game Wednesday in Philadelphia, but the Hawks' Friday/Saturday back-to-back set with the 76ers and Bulls, respectively, could be a realistic target for the forward's return to the lineup. Given that he's now had two extended absences on account of his right knee, Hunter will probably be eased back into the rotation on a more limited minutes count. The second-year forward likely can't be counted on to replicate the production he delivered when healthy earlier this season, when he averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per game over his 20 appearances.