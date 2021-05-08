Hunter (knee) played five-on-five during Saturday's practice, and based on how Sunday's practice and Monday's morning walkthrough go, he could return for the game against the Wizards, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Hunter is starting to get comfortable on his surgically-repaired right knee, and he could return as soon as Monday. The second-year forward hasn't played in the Hawks' past 24 games, and he's appeared in just two contests since the start of February. Once Hunter returns, he'll likely be on a minutes limit, though if he returns as soon as Monday, it seems possible that he could be fully cleared by the time the playoffs start.