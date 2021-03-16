Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said that Hunter (knee) could be ready to rejoin Atlanta's lineup as soon as Thursday against the Thunder, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Hunter received good news earlier this month when doctors determined he wouldn't require a second platelet-rich plasma injection for his surgically-repaired right knee, but the fact that he's this close to a return comes as a surprise, as the expectation was that he would be sidelined until later in March. After the Hawks play in Houston on Tuesday, Hunter will likely be evaluated in practice Wednesday before a decision is made on his status for Thursday. Considering that he's been sidelined for the last 20 games, Hunter may not take on his old high-minute starting role at small forward immediately upon being cleared, but he'll still be a worthwhile speculative pickup in fantasy leagues where he might have been dropped. Before requiring meniscus surgery, Hunter was enjoying a breakout sophomore campaign, averaging 17.2 points (on 51.4 percent shooting from the field), 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 32.2 minutes.