Hunter will not play in Sunday's game against the Mavericks and is day-to-day moving forward after an MRI revealed he has a bone bruise in his left knee and a muscle strain, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter has had lingering issues with his left knee that forced him to miss two of the last four games. Further testing revealed a bone bruise and strain in the area, which could keep him sidelined for another game or two. After being ruled out for Sunday's game, Hunter's next chance to suit up would come on Tuesday in Chicago. However, the matchup is the first of a back-to-back, so the Hawks could hold him out of the contest for additional rest. While he's out, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey and AJ Griffin are likely to see more minutes, but it's unclear who will take Hunter's starting spot.