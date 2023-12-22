Hunter is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat due to right knee soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter has appeared in three straight contests after missing a trio of games due to a knee injury. His late addition to the injury report Friday is concerning, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Atlanta hold Hunter out as a precaution. If Hunter is sidelined, Garrison Mathews, Wesley Matthews and Bogdan Bogdanovic would be candidates for increased usage.