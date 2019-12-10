Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Deemed probable for Tuesday
Hunter is probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to flu-like symptoms, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Hunter has been added to the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup, though head coach Lloyd Pierce has also announced that Hunter will start in Miami, per Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Even so, it'll be worth confirming Hunter's availability prior to tip.
