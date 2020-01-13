Hunter is considered questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Suns due to right finger sprain, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Hunter was most recently cleared from an ailing foot injury before Sunday's loss against Brooklyn where he posted two points in 17 minutes of action. The rookie now appears to have suffered a right index finger sprain and is officially deemed questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns. If Hunter is unable to give it a go Tuesday, Vince Carter may be in line for a spot-start.