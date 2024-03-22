Hunter totaled 22 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 loss to Phoenix.

Getting the start with Jalen Johnson (ankle) unavailable, Hunter reached 20 points for the third time in the last four games, bouncing back from a shaky eight-point effort against the Lakers on Monday. That game was the only one since the All-Star break in which the fifth-year forward failed to score in double digits, and in those 14 contests he's averaging 17.0 points, 3.1 boards, 2.1 threes, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 28.6 minutes a contest.