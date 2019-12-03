Hunter dislocated his right index finger in Monday's victory over the Warriors, but X-rays did come back negative, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter produced 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes before sustaining the injury. His status for Wednesday's game against the Nets is now uncertain or at least until we get some more information from the Hawks. Some combination of Evan Turner, Cam Redish, and DeAndre' Bembry would presumably take on Hunter's minutes should have to miss any time.