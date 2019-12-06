Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Doesn't practice Friday
Hunter (finger) did not practice Friday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter missed Wednesday's loss to the Nets as a result of a dislocated right finger. It's unclear if he'll be available Sunday against the Hornets.
