Hunter scored 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 141-118 rout of the Nets.

The rookie forward produced his second double-double of the season, with the first coming back on Nov. 20. Hunter's offense remains erratic -- he scored only two points Wednesday against the Magic while going 0-for-8 from the floor -- but he's becoming a little more consistent on the glass, averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 boards, 2.1 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals through nine games in February.