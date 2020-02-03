Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Doubtful Monday
Hunter (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's tilt with the Celtics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter appears to be slated to miss a second consecutive contest with a sprained left ankle. Although there's still an outside chance that he plays, Hunter's downgraded health status is worrying. If he's ultimately held out, Cam Reddish will likely draw a second straight start.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...