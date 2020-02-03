Play

Hunter (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's tilt with the Celtics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Hunter appears to be slated to miss a second consecutive contest with a sprained left ankle. Although there's still an outside chance that he plays, Hunter's downgraded health status is worrying. If he's ultimately held out, Cam Reddish will likely draw a second straight start.

