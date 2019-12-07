Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Doubtful Sunday
Hunter (finger) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Hornets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
A dislocated right index finger will likely keep Hunter from playing in a second straight game. An official confirmation may arrive following the Hawks' morning shootaround.
