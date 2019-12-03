Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Downgraded to doubtful
Hunter (finger) is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter practiced Tuesday after dislocating his right index finger Monday night, though it appears he's on track to sit out of Wednesday's matchup. The Hawks should provide more insight on his availability after morning shootaround.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...