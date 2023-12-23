Hunter (knee) won't play in Friday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter was a late addition to the Hawks injury report Friday with right knee soreness. Considering Hunter missed three games with a knee injury earlier this month and Friday's contest is the first of a back-to-back, his absence is likely more of a precaution than an indication of a significant injury. While he's out, expect Garrison Matthews, Wesley Matthews and Bogdan Bogdanovic to handle larger roles.