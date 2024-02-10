Hunter (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Hunter has been downgraded from questionable to out on the second leg of Atlanta's back-to-back Saturday due to right knee injury management. Saddiq Bey, Garrison Mathews, Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin are candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. Hunter should be available for Monday's matchup with Chicago.
