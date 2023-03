Hunter (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter will be sidelined for the second time over Atlanta's past four contests while dealing with some swelling in his knee. In his absence, Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic are all candidates for increased roles. Hunter's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Mavericks.