Hunter (knee) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Initially listed as probable, Hunter's knee is apparently feeling sorer than anticipated. If he ends up sitting out Friday, Tony Snell and Solomon Hill would be candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Probable for Friday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Logs eight points in return•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Will play, have minute restriction•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Will be game-time call•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Set to return Monday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable for Monday's game•