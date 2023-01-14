Hunter finished Friday's 113-111 win over the Pacers with 25 points (8-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes.

Hunter was efficient from the field and deadly from three-point range, as he made a season-high en route to tying his season-best scoring mark. The former Virginia standout has surpassed the 15-point mark in each of his six January outings this season and is settling as Atlanta's second-best offensive threat even ahead of Dejounte Murray based on his recent performances. He's averaging 19.3 points per game in six January contests.