Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Draws early praise in camp
Coach Lloyd Pierce spoke highly of Hunter at Tuesday's practice, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports. "We're going to love DeAndre," Pierce said. "That's all I can say. We're going to love DeAndre."
Pierce didn't stop there, as he went on to praise Hunter's work ethic and humble nature. "He knows all five spots already," Pierce said. "Defensively, he is about as solid as they come. He makes open shots. He can actually put it on the floor. I have a ton of respect for that kid already." It's still early, but Pierce's comments are certainly encouraging and could imply that Hunter will step into a fairly significant role -- potentially the starting small forward spot -- from Day 1.
