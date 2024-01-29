Hunter (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter has missed 19 straight games, but this is the first time he's listed as questionable since undergoing a non-surgical procedure on his right knee at the end of December. If he doesn't make his return Tuesday, Hunter could be available Friday versus Phoenix. However, the fifth-year would presumably have restrictions during his first few games back given the lengthy absence.